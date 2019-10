Dovea Lower, The Ragg, Thurles and formerly Moyaliss, Ballycahill.

Reposing at O’Dwyer’s funeral home, Upperchurch, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral arriving on Saturday morning at 11am to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole Monroe for Requiem mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in St.Michael’s cemetery, Bouladuff.