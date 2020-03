Mr. Billy Costigan,

Park View West, Templemore.

Please respect government current guidelines, messages of condolences can be left at www.ejgrey.com .

Family will be in attendance at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Tuesday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm

Mass for family and friends in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Wednesday the 25th at 10-30 am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Medical Oncology Day Ward UHL.