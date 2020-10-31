Billy Connors, Templemore

Church Street, Templemore.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Angela, daughter Bridget and her partner Pat, Son Daniel, adored grandchildren, Lorcan and Óisin,

Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Billy in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Tuesday at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

