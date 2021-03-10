Billy Coffey, Limerick

School House Road, Monaleen, Limerick and formerly of Gardenhill, Castleconnell (ex An post).

8th March 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his sister Josie O’Neill and brothers Michael, Paddy, Jimmy, Donal and John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bernie, son Barry, daughters Ciara Meehan, Lisa Murphy, daughter in law Claudine, sons in law Barry Meehan and Leonard Murphy, grandchildren Cillian, Faye, Laura, Kate, Charlotte, Ronan, and Clara, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral leaving his home at 11.20 on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, which can be viewed at http://www.churchservices.tv/Monaleen.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

