Auckland, New Zealand and formerly of Mount Heaton, Roscrea and Tralee, Co. Kerry.

Reposing at his sister Nicola’s house in Roscrea (E53 NR77) on Monday evening from 4 o’clock with rosary at 8.

Private removal on Tuesday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 10 followed by private cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 1pm.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund.