Betty (Elizabeth) O’Sullivan, Ballymacarbry

Betty (Elizabeth) O’Sullivan Nee Parsons

Ballybrien, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford

22-07-2020. Reposing at her residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 12 o’clock in St Laurence’s Church, Fourmilewater. Due to Government guidelines restriction numbers are limited to 50 family and friends. An external speaker will be on for those who wish to avail of Mass. Burial immediately after in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

