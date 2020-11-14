Bernie Morris nee Ryan, Nenagh

Ciamaltha Meadows Nenagh and late of Southill Nenagh.

Peacefully at home Surrounded by her family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Con and cherished family Cian and Danielle. Grandchildren Keeva, Tommy & Ailbhe. Sisters Noreen, Marian & Teresa. Brother Tom. Son in law Tom, father in law Jimmy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May Bernie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Sunday from 3pm to 4.30pm. Please adhere to current guidelines regarding Covid-19. No handshaking and wear face coverings in the funeral home.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place this Monday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence