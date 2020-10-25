Bernie Cuddihy-Kelly, Rush & Capparoe

Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Capparoe, Tipperary

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Bernie, sister of the late Miley; sadly missed by her loving daughter Lisa, sons Brian and Sean and their siblings Darragh, Nadine, Stephen and Stephen’s son Dylan, daughters in law Sandra and Hazel, grandchildren Alanna, Aoibhe, Noah and Mya, brothers Seamus and John, sisters Margaret and Anne, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family. To view Bernie’s funeral mass please on the following link on Monday morning at 10am:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-maurs-parish

Burial afterwards in Kilmore cemetery, Capparoe.

