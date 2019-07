Ballyhale, Templederry, Nenagh.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh on Friday evening from 5.30 to 8.30.

Funeral arriving to the Immaculate Conception Church Templederry on Saturday for mass at 12.30 with burial afterwards in Killenave Graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland