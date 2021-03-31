Bernadette Kennan (nee Lunney), Waterford & Ballyneale

Bernadette Keenan née Lunney

Late of Grange Lawn, Waterford, formerly of Ballyneale, Co. Tipperary. Died March 30th 2021.

Bernadette will be greatly missed by her loving husband Tom, children Fergal, Sinéad, Aisling and Alan, sister Philomena, brother Feidhlim-Felix, grandchildren Oisín, Oscar, Daniel, Cian, Eoin and Ailbhe, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Service will take place in St. Joseph and Benildus Church, Newtown, Waterford on Friday April 2nd.

Burial afterwards in Ballyneale Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of choice.

To view Bernadette’s Funeral Service, log on to http://www.churchservices.tv/stjosephswaterford on Friday April 2nd from 11am.

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, BERNADETTE’S FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence