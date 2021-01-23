Benny Walsh, Clonmel

Caherbawn, Kilmacomma Clonmel.

21st January 2021 peacefully at home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Carmel, sons Ian,Alan, Benny Jnr. and Justin, daughters Elaine and the twins Melissa and Leanne, grandchildren Aoife, Eoghan, Sarah, Anna, Finn, Mary, Faye, Cailean, Luke,Jamie,Rhys, Caoimhe and Charlie, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers John, Paddy and Martin,sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and his former work colleagues in the Ambulance Service.

May Benny Rest in Peace

Benny’s Funeral cortége will arrive at St. Marys Church Irishtown on Tuesday 26th January for a private funeral Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only Donations if desired to Friends of South Tipperary General Hospital.

In accordance with current guidelines, numbers are limited to 10 people at the funeral.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. please leave your personal message for Benny’s family on the condolence section below.

House Private Please.

