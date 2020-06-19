Bartholemew (Bert) Ward, Nenagh and Ballinrobe

Ballygraigue Road Nenagh and late of Cappacurry, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Sunday at 12 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at approx 1.30.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 FM.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence