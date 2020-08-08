Barbara Ryan (nee Steer), Golden and Surrey

Moanteen, Golden and formerly of Surrey, England.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, a family only Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden at 3pm and can be viewed on twitch.tv /goldenparishlivestream followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

No flowers please and donations, if desired, to Barnardos Ireland.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence