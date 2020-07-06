Baby Emily Rebecca Morgan, Nenagh

Derrylavin Heights, Nenagh.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Liam & Crystal Morgan and dear family Darren, James, Ryan & Amy, her grandparents James and Mary Caulfield & Billy and Peg Morgan, extended family, cousins, relatives and neighbours.

Due to current government guidelines, a family Mass of the Angels takes place this Tuesday at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1 o’clock followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on radio at 106.2fm.

