April Lindsay, New York & Nenagh

531 East 20th St., New York and late of Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh.

On 22nd October 2020, peacefully, after a short illness, beloved wife of Will Hodgins (formerly of Sallygrove, Nenagh) and youngest daughter of Pat and Breda Lindsay, much loved sister of Jenny, Mike and Jude. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sister-in-law Peg, nephew Mikey and nieces Chiara and Arianna, her mother-in-law Margo, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of good friends.

A Funeral Mass for April will take place in St. Brigid’s Church, 119 Avenue B, NY 10009, New York on Monday 26th October at (11am NY time, 3pm Irish time), the mass will be streamed on Facebook live.

May April’s soul Rest in Peace.

