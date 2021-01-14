Aodh Kennedy Senior

Bansha, Co. Tipperary. January 14th 2021 . Peacefully at home in the Loving care of his devoted family.

Pre-deceased by his sisters Sr. Margaret Mary, Bernie (Hayes) and brother Michael. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nora Mai, daughters Yvonne and Valerie (Townshend) son Aodh, grandchildren Amabel, Penny, Aodh Junior and Ruth, sisters Sr. Teresa and Sr. Pauline, son in law Edward, daughter in law Elaine (Booth) ,brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government and H.S.E. advise and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family Funeral will take place, with Requiem Mass on Saturday (16th Jan) in the Church of the Annunciation, Bansha at 12 noon and can be viewed on www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/ followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, House Private Please.

