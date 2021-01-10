Antoinette (Toni) McGrath, Thurles & Galway

Willowmere Drive, Thurles and Tuam, Co. Galway.

Toni, suddenly in Kilkenny Hospital and from the wonderful care of the Quinn family and the staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by her parents Jimmie and Margaret (Maggie). Toni will be sadly missed by her sisters Ann (Kennedy) and Mairead, her brother Roger, her always supportive brother-in-law Jim, her nieces Susan and Laura, her nephews Paul and John and their families, her McGrath and McDyer cousins, friends and neighbours in Thurles and Tuam especially her Art and knitting friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Toni’s remains will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines attendance is limited to 10 family members in The Cathedral.

For those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to restrictions, a message of sympathy can be left on the condolence section below.

House strictly private please.

