Anthony ‘Tony’ Frostick, Nenagh

Anthony (Tony) Frostick

Ballygraigue Road, Nenagh and formerly of Northold, Middlesex, England.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Chris, son Robert, daughter Sinead, brother Malcolm, relatives, neighbours and many friends. R.I.P.

Removal to Saint Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Friday the 6th of November for funeral mass at 1.30 pm followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current Government restrictions, please leave your personal message in the Condolences section below.

The ceremony will be available on the church live stream service on www.nenaghparish.ie.

