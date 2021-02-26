Anthony (Nano) Grimes, Roscrea

55 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Died suddenly and unexpectedly.

Pre-deceased by his beloved mam Teresa (nee Devereux) and brother Jim.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Damien (Damo), Jason and Thomas and their mother Patricia, Father William (Bill), sisters Joan, Teresa and Kathleen, brother Liam, adored grandchildren Alyssa, Ruby, Sean, Paddy and Clodagh, Damien’s partner Orla, Jason partner Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Frances (Grimes), relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Anthony’s Funeral Mass will be for family only.

Private removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Anthony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

