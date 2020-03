Village View, Errill, Co. Laois

Reposing at his home (Village View, Errill on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm with rosary at 8pm on both evenings.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon in The Church Of Our Lady, Queen Of The Universe Errill, followed by burial in St. Kieran’s Cemetery, Errill.

House private on Monday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations to the Onchology Day Ward, Tullamore Hospital.

Access to the church is restricted to one hundred people.