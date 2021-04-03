Annmarie Foley (nee McGuire), Thurles

Leigh, Two Mile Borris, Thurles and formerly Oisin Terrace, Kickham Street, Thurles.

After a long illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her sister Helen, brothers Seamus and Pat, her mother in law Anne.

Will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Pat, sons Michael and Kevin, grandchildren Conor, Emma, David, Sarah, Eoin and Leah, daughters in law Triona and Pauline, brothers Philip, Sean, Gerard, Brendan, Michael and Eddie, sisters Alice, Breda, Martina and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, former colleagues in Dunnes Stores, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Annmarie’s funeral is private.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday 5th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris graveyard.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence