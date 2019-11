9 Barrack Road, Mitchelstown and formerly of 2 Mitchelscourt Estate, Mitchelstown.

Reposing at the Chapel Rest, Baldwin Street, Mitchelstown on Monday from 6-7pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in Mitchelstown Parish Church.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marymount Cork