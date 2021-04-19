Annie Kennerk, Nenagh

Annie Kennerk

Hamilton Drive and formerly of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, April 18th 2021, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by her parents Jack and Nan Kennerk and her sister Kathleen.

Deeply regretted by her sister Margaret (U.K.), brother Tommy (U.K.), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, her faithful companion Peppy and a wide circle of friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Annie, will take place on Wednesday 21st in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11 o’clock followed by private cremation, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

