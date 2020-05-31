Annette Turner (née Lynch), Mountshannon

Coolderra Mountshannon and formerly of Ballinagleragh Ogonnelloe, Clare.

Due to the Government restrictions on Covid 19 and the HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Annette ‘s Funeral will be private on Monday at 1pm in St. Camin’s Church, Mountshannon followed by burial in Clonrush Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care and Cancer research Ireland.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence