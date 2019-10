Annette Tobin (Nee O’Neill)

Kilcash Cross, Clonmel

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral home this evening from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St John the Baptiste Church Kilcash.

Funeral mass Wednesday at 11.30am, burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Le Cairde day care centre.