Anne Mulcahy nee McEvoy, Portlaoise and Nenagh

Cherrygarth Portlaoise & late of Aghaboe Co.Laois and Dolla, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tommy and sons Christopher and Tomas. Deeply regretted by her loving son Brian and daughter Deirdre. By Deirdre’s partner Tom Grace, Grand-daughter Enya. Brothers Canice and sisters Peig, Teresa, Joan and Bernie. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines a family funeral will take place. Funeral cortége will leave her home in Cherrygarth on Monday at 11.30 to arrive at St. Peter & Paul’s church Portlaoise for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock. Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery Nenagh. Arriving at approx 2.30pm.

Those who would liked to have attended but cannot, can view the livestream of her mass on portlaoiseparish.ie

Condolences can be left on the condolence section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence