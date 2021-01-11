Anne Foley (nee Madden), Thurles

Killinan, Thurles and formerly Templederry and Stradavoher, Thurles.

In her 100th year. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband Mick.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary, Kathleen, Anne, Phylis and Noreen, sons Tommy, Denis and Pat, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines; Anne’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles on Wednesday 13th January at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

House Strictly Private Please.

