Anne Dunne, Cloneen & Drangan

Anne Dunne

Milestown, Cloneen, Thurles, Co. Tipperary formerly Moonverrin, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, December 16th 2020.

Sadly missed by partner John, son Keelan, daughter Aine and brother Jim.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 19th December at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

