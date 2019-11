Anne Collins (nee Leahy)

Glounthaune, Cork and formerly Spa Hall, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Reposing in Barry Brothers Funeral Home, Hazelwood, Glanmire (Eircode T45 XP02) on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 8pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Glounthaune.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday. Funeral afterwards to The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.