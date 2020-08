Bella Road, Shanrahan, Clogheen, on August 1st, 2020.

Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Removal on Tuesday for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church, Clogheen.

Due to government restrictions, numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the church. Burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery.

House private due to Covid-19 restrictions.