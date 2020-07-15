Anna Murphy, Roscrea

3 Ashbury Avenue, Roscrea.

Removal to St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining old cemetery.

Due to government guidelines regarding Covid 19 the house is strictly private with only fifty people allowed in the church.

