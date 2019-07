The Square, Callan and formerly of Garryricken, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Reposing at her son Oliver’s residence, Mullinoly, Mullinahone on Saturday from 2 o’clock with rosary and vigil prayers at 9 o clock.

Removal on Sunday to the Church of the Assumption, Callan for funeral mass at 11 o clock. Burial afterwards in Windgap Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mount Carmel Home, Callan.

House private on Sunday morning please.