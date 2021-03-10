Ann St John (nee O’Brien), Thurles & Littleton

Ann St. John nee O’Brien

Mullans, Dublin Road, Thurles and formerly Ballybeg, Littleton. Peacefully, In her 98th year, Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, grandson Eoin, son-in-law John, nephews, nieces, home carers, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following Government guidelines, Ann’s funeral is private.

Ann’s funeral cortége will arrive at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Friday 12th March at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.

