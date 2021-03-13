Ann Skehan (nee Bourke), Limerick & Fethard

Castleconnell, Co Limerick and formerly Tullamaine, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

13th March 2021 peacefully at St. John’s Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Pat. Predeceased by her sister Joan, brothers Michael and John and nephews Alan and Eoin.

Ann will be sadly missed by her husband Pat, brother Martin, sisters Margaret and Carmel, sisters-in-law Noreen, Alice and Margaret, and Margaret’s husband John, brothers in-law Jimmy and Pat, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Arrival at St. Joseph’s Church Castleconnell on Tuesday 16th March for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM.

Burial afterwards in Cormac’s cemetery Cashel.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

