Ann Ryan, Nenagh

Ann Ryan

Benedine, Nenagh, February 24th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Rody and Kathleen and her sister Mary Dunne. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers and sisters Sadie (Brislane) (Toomevara), Una (Ryan) (Ardcroney), Margaret (Kearney) (Borrisokane), Timmy and Mike (Limerick), brothers-in-law Francie and Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Ann will take place on Saturday, departing her home at 12.20pm to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

