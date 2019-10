Sheehy Terrace, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s funeral home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday from 5pm with removal at 7pm to SS Peter & Paul Church.

Requiem mass Saturday at 1pm with burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.