Ann Power, Clonmel

Ann Power

“Millgrove”, Spa Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Newmarket, Co Kilkenny.

Ann passed away peacefully on Sunday evening surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Billy, she will be sadly missed by her daughters Olive, Bernadette, Michelle and Anne, grandchildren Trinity, Eoin, Billy and Ian, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, niece, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Thursday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Powerstown Parish Website www.powerstownchurch.com. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page or in the condolence section below. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

