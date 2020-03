St Conlon’s Home and Bulfin Crescent Nenagh and late of Knockane Toomevara.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh this Sunday from 4 to 6 o’clock.

Arriving to St Joseph’s Church Toomevara on Monday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in the church grounds, Gortagarry.

Family flowers only, donation if desired to Friends of St Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.