Clonakenny, Roscrea and Dunkerrin, County Offaly.

Reposing at her sisters Mary’s residence, Cloneganna (E53 RX89) on Sunday evening from 4 o’clock with rosary at 8.

Private removal on Monday morning arriving in St. Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Oncology Department, Tullamore.