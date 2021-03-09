Ann Maher nee O’Sullivan, Carrick on Suir

Garravoone, Carrick on Suir, Co Waterford

Died 8th March 2021 – passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Joe, loving mother of sons Michael and Sean, daughters Karen and Emma and sadly missed by son in law Keith, grandchildren Aoife and Laura, her brother Pat, sisters Bridget and Joan, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St. Mollerans Church on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Ann’s mass can be viewed live on St Mollerans Facebook page.

