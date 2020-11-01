Ann Maher nee Maher, Thurles

Rossestown, Thurles

Predeceased by her husband Paddy.

Will be sadly missed by her son Michael, daughters Tina, Elaine and Siobhan, grandchildren Natalie, Robert, James, Ciara, Ailish, Tara, Liam and Saoirse, great-grandchild Ciarán, daughter in law Julie, sons in law Joe, David and James, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines on public gatherings, observing social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding handshaking:

Ann’s funeral cortege will depart her Residence on Tuesday 3rd November at 10.15am to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

