Ann Hammond Gill, Carrick-on-Suir, New Ross and Limerick

Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir and formerly of New Ross and Limerick, on the 2nd of September.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Sam, her loving children Samantha, Sharron and Wesley, sons-in-law Patrick and Phillip, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Antonia, Liam, Ryan, Imogen, Senan, Odhran and Freya, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Arriving for funeral service on Sunday to St Paul’s Church, Piltown at 2pm.

Ann’s funeral service can be viewed by clicking here.

