Ann Griffin, Waterford & Thurles

Dunmore East, Waterford and formerly Slievenamon Road, Thurles.

Predeceased by her parents Gerald and Mary, sisters Resa, Gerry, Marie and Nora, brothers John, Gerald and Mick.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Joe and Eamonn, nephews, nieces, sisters in law Liz, Kathleen and Kate, brother in law Eugene, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines;

Ann’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 20th January at 10.30am, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

