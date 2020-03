Knockalton and late of Turnpike, Nenagh.

Reposing at her son Paul and Bernie’s home, Knockalton on Tuesday from 4-6pm.

Remains arriving to St Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 10 am. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

In line with HSE guidelines for Covid-19, with the support and agreement of Ann’s family, the reposing at the house and funeral mass are for family, friends and neighbours.