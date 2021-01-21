Ann Grace, Nenagh

Anne Grace Nee Ryan

Kilkeary, Norwood, Nenagh. Peacefully after an illness in the tender care of the Staff of Milford Hospice Limerick.

Pre-deceased by her parents Timmy and Bridie. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin and cherished sons Richard and Timmy, sister Kate and brothers Jim and Mikey. Uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace.

Anne’s funeral cortege will pass her home in Kilkeary this Saturday at 10.30am on route (via Ballinamona Cross) to a private family funeral mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Toomevara at 11am.

Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery Nenagh. Please observe current guidelines regarding Covid-19 at this time. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the mass on http://funeralslive.ie/anne-grace/

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.

