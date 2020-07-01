Ann Gleeson, Thurles

Ann Gleeson née Kavanagh

Thomond Road, Thurles

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 3rd July from 6pm to 8pm for family and friends, with strict adherence to social distancing.

Requiem Mass on Saturday 4th at 11am in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the Church.

