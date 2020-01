Ballygibbon, Nenagh and late of Ballinaclough.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Friday from 5pm-7.30pm.

Remains arriving to Ballinaclough Church on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Kilmore graveyard.

House private please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Milford Hospice.