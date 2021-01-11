Ann Commins (nee Ryan), Thurles

Blackcastle Farm, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her father Con and brother Paul.

Will be sadly missed by her beloved family, husband John, daughters Sarah and Joann, son Evin Ned, mother Norah, sisters Katie and Noreen, brothers Joe and John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guidelines; Ann’s funeral cortége will leave her residence on Wednesday, 13th January, at 10.45am, to arrive at St James Church, Two Mile Borris at 11am, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris graveyard.

Numbers are limited to 10 persons in the church. Family flowers only, donations if desired to NOVAS.

It was Ann’s wishes that her house be strictly private. Ann and John valued everyday of her life so much, that they wish everyone to stay safe during this pandemic.

