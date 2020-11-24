Ann Butler, Thurles and Borrisoleigh

95 Childers Park, Thurles and Mount George, Borrisoleigh.

Peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Ellen, Mary and Catherine, her brothers Patrick and Matt, nephews, nieces, brother in law Des, sister in law Larisa, relatives and friends.

In keeping with government guidelines for Covid 19, a family Mass for Ann will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Wednesday, November 25th at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid’s cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The Mass can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

