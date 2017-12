Melrose, Nenagh & formerly of Innishannon Co. Cork

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5 o’clock to 7.

Arriving to St. Mary’s of the Rosary church, Nenagh on Thursday at 9.45 for funeral mass at 10 followed by burial in Ballyhooley cemetery Castletownroche, Mallow at 1p.m. approx.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nenagh Special Summer Camp.